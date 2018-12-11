Menu
A male patient being airlifted from Fraser Island after suffering a suspected jellyfish sting. Courtesy of RACQ Lifelight
Holidaymaker hospitalised after marine sting off Fraser

11th Dec 2018 9:31 AM
A FRASER Island tourist has been taken to hospital, after suffering severe pain from a suspected jellyfish sting.

The man told his rescuers he was swimming on the western side of Fraser Island, when he suddenly felt intense pain.

Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics treated him on the scene, before the rescue chopper was called.

The holidaymaker was airlifted to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition, but reportedly in a lot of pain.

The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue was tasked with airlifting the patient.

The 2017-2018 financial year was a record year for LifeFlight for lifesaving missions with its aeromedical crews, community helicopters and Air Ambulance jets performing a record 5,452 missions throughout Queensland and around the world.

LifeFlight is a community-based charity funded and supported by the LifeFlight Foundation

fclifeflight fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

