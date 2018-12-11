Holidaymaker hospitalised after marine sting off Fraser

A male patient being airlifted from Fraser Island after suffering a suspected jellyfish sting.

A FRASER Island tourist has been taken to hospital, after suffering severe pain from a suspected jellyfish sting.

The man told his rescuers he was swimming on the western side of Fraser Island, when he suddenly felt intense pain.

Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics treated him on the scene, before the rescue chopper was called.

The holidaymaker was airlifted to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition, but reportedly in a lot of pain.

The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue was tasked with airlifting the patient.

