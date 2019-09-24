Menu
HOLIDAYS: Tourists ready to play at Bay's new precinct

Carlie Walker
by
24th Sep 2019 9:00 AM
AFTER more than a year of construction, the Pialba Esplanade Precinct has opened just in time for the school holidays.

The $2.6 million project, jointly funded by the State Government and the Fraser Coast Regional Council, has been popular among residents and visitors alike since it opened to the public with an open day earlier this month.

Pialba's original skate bowl was demolished to make way for the upgraded skate park, which includes a parkour area.

"It's been really, really busy," Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said.

"People are enjoying being outside.

"I think WetSide will be really poplar this school holidays."

Tomorrow, the council will vote on whether lighting should be added to the new skate park when it comes up on the agenda of the regular meeting.

Cr Seymour said he would not be voting in favour of putting lights up at the skate park.

The lights would be used on a Friday and Saturday night until 9pm.

He said he had listened to nearby residents who expressed concerns.

Cr Seymour said if lighting was to be provided so riders could utilise a park later into the night, it should be at Hervey Bay's old skate park near Woolworths.

Councillor Darren Everard said as well as providing entertainment for people, the new precinct would also have health benefits, encouraging people to get out and about.

He said it would get kids off devices and outside.

"It's designed to tie in with the all-abilities park, the adventure playground and WetSide, right at Seafront Oval," Cr Everard said.

"Hopefully we'll get more children down here and enjoying themselves."

The skate park project is part of the council's broader Pialba youth precinct plan, aimed at revitalising that section of the Esplanade and creating family-friendly areas for residents and tourists.

Seafront Oval received extensive works under the project as the council replaced the stage, lighting, toilets and planted hundreds of new shrubs during landscaping.

Opening times for WetSide Water Park

  • WetSide is set to be open throughout the school holidays

 

  • Opening hours are between 10am and 5pm
  • Entry is free
  • FlipSide costs $7 and a 10-slide pass costs $6
     

