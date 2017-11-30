Holistic Chiropractic celebrates one year at new location

FIRST BIRTHDAY:Holistic Chiropractic team Kerri Moyle, Toni Osborne-Johnson and Laurie Daley-Simmonds.

FIRST BIRTHDAY:Holistic Chiropractic team Kerri Moyle, Toni Osborne-Johnson and Laurie Daley-Simmonds. Jodie Callcott

THE team at Holistic Chiropractic is celebrating the business's first birthday at the new location of Torquay.

Owner and chiropractor Laurie Daley-Simmonds said the team had extensive experience in the health care industry.

She added their passion was to help clients reach optimum health.

Dr Daley-Simmonds, a health care professional of more than 30 years, said the team was set to finish the year on a high note, after a successful first year at the new Torquay location.

"It's been a great location for ease of parking... client feedback is positive," she said.

"It's been a really good move."

<< CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW MORE COMMUNITY NEWS STORIES >>

Creating a peaceful and nurturing space for clients' treatment was a top priority for Dr Daley-Simmonds.

"It's relaxing and peaceful because that's what I try to create," she said.

"It's not like a typical office."

Dr Daley-Simmonds said she planned to expand the clinic and services.

"We do have plans for expansion and having more holistic practitioners," she said.

"Whether it's psychology, massage, physiotherapy, we want to make our clinic a one-stop holistic health care facility."