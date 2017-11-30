Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Community

Holistic Chiropractic celebrates one year at new location

FIRST BIRTHDAY:Holistic Chiropractic team Kerri Moyle, Toni Osborne-Johnson and Laurie Daley-Simmonds.
FIRST BIRTHDAY:Holistic Chiropractic team Kerri Moyle, Toni Osborne-Johnson and Laurie Daley-Simmonds. Jodie Callcott
Jodie Callcott
by

THE team at Holistic Chiropractic is celebrating the business's first birthday at the new location of Torquay.

Owner and chiropractor Laurie Daley-Simmonds said the team had extensive experience in the health care industry.

She added their passion was to help clients reach optimum health.

Dr Daley-Simmonds, a health care professional of more than 30 years, said the team was set to finish the year on a high note, after a successful first year at the new Torquay location.

"It's been a great location for ease of parking... client feedback is positive," she said.

"It's been a really good move."

<< CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW MORE COMMUNITY NEWS STORIES >>

Creating a peaceful and nurturing space for clients' treatment was a top priority for Dr Daley-Simmonds.

"It's relaxing and peaceful because that's what I try to create," she said.

"It's not like a typical office."

Dr Daley-Simmonds said she planned to expand the clinic and services.

"We do have plans for expansion and having more holistic practitioners," she said.

"Whether it's psychology, massage, physiotherapy, we want to make our clinic a one-stop holistic health care facility."

Related Items

Topics:  chiropractor fcbusiness fccommunity hervey bay holistic health local business

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Serial fuel thief busted after five drive-offs

Serial fuel thief busted after five drive-offs

Refusing to pay for fuel has left a River Heads man needing to pump out nearly $1000.

Christmas accommodation almost at full capacity

The eco tours are great for kids if you're staying at Kingfisher Bay Resort during the Christmas school holidays.

'We've had some rooms booked since last Christmas.'

UDATE: Man accused over stabbing to spend Xmas in jail

Alleged stabbing at 22 Ellena St, Maryborough

A court has heard he met the victim at a fast food outlet.

Women shouldn't have to feel like a piece of meat: Opinion

Features Writer Amy Formosa. Photo Lee Constable / Daily Mercury

I can't believe the difference it makes when you're walking alone.

Local Partners