Hollywood star deployed in QLD battle against COVID

THE Deputy Premier has used a popular internet meme from the film Taken to warn hot spot holiday-makers Queensland will track them down and send them packing.

Posting a well-known image featuring Hollywood star Liam Neeson on the phone, Health Minister Steven Miles said: "If you come to QLD from VIC or a NSW hot spot We WILL look for you, We WILL find you And we WILL send you packing with a $4000 fine and possible jail time" (sic).

Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles has used the popular Liam Neeson Taken meme to ward off travellers from coronavirus hot spots from entering the state. Picture: Facebook

The actual quote from the much-loved action-thriller, in which Neeson stars as an ex-secret service agent whose daughter is abducted, is: "If you let my daughter go now, that'll be the end of it. I will not look for you, I will not pursue you. But if you don't, I will look for you, I will find you, and I will kill you."The post performed quite well for Mr Miles, attracting more than 600 reactions, almost 200 shares and dozens of comments.

The Health Minister's novel approach on Facebook comes as Victoria recorded six deaths and 384 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and NSW recorded 14 new cases.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles speaking in parliament. Picture: Tara Croser.

Queensland recorded no new cases on Tuesday, five cases were active, 1076 cases had been confirmed in total and more than half a million tests had been conducted. In total, 1063 patients have recovered and six Queenslanders have died.

The State Government is keen to avoid a similar situation faced by the southern states, linked to breaches of hotel quarantine and clusters arising from restaurants and gatherings.

Queensland's border remains shut to anyone who has been in Victoria or hot spots in NSW, including Campbelltown, Fairfield and Liverpool in Sydney, within the past 14 days.

Originally published as Hollywood star deployed in battle against COVID