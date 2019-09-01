Holmes waived by Jets as roster announced

Valentine Holmes' hopes of playing in the NFL in the upcoming 2019/20 season have been dashed after the NRL convert failed to land a spot on the 53-man New York Jets roster.

The deadline for teams to name their squads heading into the new season was today and Holmes had hoped his showing in the final pre-season game may have sealed him a spot.

He finished the Jets' 6-0 win over the Philadelphia Eagles with a team-high five catches for 55 yards.

Being waived means Holmes now won't be able to play a single down for the Jets this season, but his dream isn't over yet.

The Jets are one of four teams in the NFL who have access to a bonus 11th spot on their practice squad thanks to the International Pathway program.

It means the most likely scenario for Holmes is now to land on the practice squad, a role which would see him remain on the sidelines learning the game and training for the season.

The Jets announced the final cuts to their roster ahead of the deadline with coach Adam Gase calling it one of the worst parts of the job.

"It's tough because you develop relationships, and then you have to move on," Gase said. "You'll never see some of these guys again."

Jets general manager Joe Douglas said Holmes was an interesting prospect, increasing the speculation he'd be on the practice squad.

"Unbelievable hands," Douglas said. "He has great feet, great hands. He is a nifty route runner.

"He's shown ability to actually return punts - with him, with his background - he's dangerous if he gets in the open field."

NRL teams began sniffing around Holmes with the hopes of him missing on a spot in the 53-man roster would lead him to head back to Australia.

Despite the big money offers reportedly coming from NRL teams, Holmes is set to stick with his dream of landing a gig in the NFL.

Holmes may not have made the final cut, but fellow Aussie Lachlan Edwards did with the punter edging out Matt Darr.

BAD DAY FOR RUGBY CONVERTS

Along with Holmes being waived, fellow rugby player Christian Wade also failed to make the final cut for the Buffalo Bills.

Former England rugby union player Christian Wade captured worldwide headlines in his debut for the Bills when he stormed away for a 65-yard touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts.

Wade walked away from rugby in October 2018 to chase his NFL dream and joined the Bills in April, 2019. But on Sunday he became one of 31 players cut from the Bills as the team trimmed down their roster to make the 53 man limit.

From rugby star to the NFL ...



Clowney looks set to land in Seattle.

TEXANS DEALING ON CUT DAY

The Houston Texans have been busy on squad announcement day with team needing another running back after losing star Lamar Miller to an ACL injury.

Their hunt led them to the Kansas City Chiefs as they traded for Carlos Hyde to help bolster their stocks.

They weren't done there with the team also engaging the Seattle Seahawks who are looking to land defensive beast Jadeveon Clowney.

Such a move would bolster one of Seattle's biggestneeds heading into the season.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade on NFL cutdown day is still pending a physical and had not been completed. Seattle reportedly is sending a third-round pick and two players to Houston.

Clowney held out from training camp with the Texans. The outside linebacker was unhappy about Houston using the franchise tag on him and no progress on a long-term contract.

The Seahawks would have Clowney for the upcoming season at a cost of about $16 million. But Seattle has the salary cap space and a huge need on its defensive line.

There was more to come from the Texans who made a blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins. The massive move lands them left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills in exchange for two-first round picks plus a second-rounder with players also potentially involved.

