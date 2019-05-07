Menu
FRASER COAST SHOW: Holy cow, this looks good

Kerrie Alexander
by
7th May 2019 1:00 PM
THE dedication and commitment of individuals, livestock breeders and sponsors to put on a bigger and better show never ceases to amaze Malcolm O'Neill.

The Fraser Coast Show Society vice president said this year, along with show jumping, antique tractor pull, Wade's fireworks and the daredevil Aussie FMX motorcycle riders, show goers will have the opportunity to observe the Betta Working Dog Trials in centre ring on both days of the show.

With this year's theme of Cane and Cattle, Mr O'Neill said the hay bales lining the track in front of the grandstand will add atmosphere to the battle of wits between the dogs and cows.

"You will witness well-trained working dogs with their handlers putting strong-willed cattle through a purpose-designed course of obstacles representing real life on the land conditions," he said.

"This does not happen by accident."

Mr O'Neill has been working tirelessly with stock owners to prepare the cattle for this event.

"Spend some time watching you will not be disappointed," he said.

The Fraser Coast Show will be held at the Maryborough Showgrounds on Thursday, May 23 and Friday, May 24.

Gates will be open from 9am to 9pm both days. Visit frasercoastshow.com.au for more information and ticket prices.

