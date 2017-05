Holy Mackerel!

After 100 years of service, Urangan Pier appears to be the gift that just keeps on giving.

While many of today's youth are home in bed swiping left and right on their screens, Elijah Bryant-Philo and his mates were getting amongst it with a few other diehard fishing enthusiasts, on Friday morning.

Elijah Bryant-Philo proudly shows off his big catch! Kylie Bowden

Their reward for getting out of bed early and trekking to the end of the Pier was a fabulous mornings catch, including bragging rights for Elijah with this cracking Spanish Mackerel.