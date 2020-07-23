M’boro manufacturer building world's best

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders with one of the vehicles Allweld Manufacturing is working on.

WITHIN the walls of this Tinana industrial hub world-class trucks, boats and super cars come to life.

Allweld owner Andrew Shilleto said the family-owned company had been operating in Maryborough for more than 25 years and it's success in the new world was down to a focus on innovation, customer needs and quality designs and builds.

"Over the years we've been able to secure new markets and we are now designing and manufacturing a range of customised transporters including prime movers, tippers and trailers as well as fire, rescue and ambulance vehicles and marine craft," Mr Shilleto said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was in Tinana to announce funding for the commpany which will now be able to expand its workforce by 40%.

Allweld Project executive manager Josh Linwood said the funding support would assist the company to expand its manufacturing facility in Maryborough and to diversify its production into new specialised areas, such as defence and aerospace, further driving the company's growth.