Home Affairs boss Michael Pezzullo will face questions over his department's involvement in allowing a cruise ship carrying passengers with coronavirus to dock.
Politics

Home Affairs to face cruise ship questions

by Katina Curtis, AAP Senior Political Writer
5th May 2020 4:56 PM

The head of the powerful Home Affairs department will be quizzed over the Ruby Princess debacle that has led to hundreds of cases of coronavirus across Australia.

Michael Pezzullo will front a Senate committee examining the government's response to the coronavirus crisis on Tuesday afternoon, along with officials from Border Force and the agriculture and environment departments.

Labor has flagged a focus on the cruise ship which docked at Sydney's Circular Quay on March 19 and allowed 2700 passengers to disembark.

The ship is the subject of a NSW Police probe and an independent special commission of inquiry.

Labor's home affairs spokeswoman Kristina Keneally said the whole affair was an extraordinary lapse of border security.

"We cannot forget that allowing the Ruby Princess to dock in Sydney - and the way it was handled - is a human tragedy and over 30 Australians have lost their lives as a result of it," she told AAP.

"There are no less than four handbrakes the Morrison government could have applied to stop the Ruby Princess debacle and today we will ask why these weren't applied."

Originally published as Home Affairs to face cruise ship questions

