HOME ALONE: Mum left young kids to care for themselves

Annie Perets
by

A FRASER Coast mother-of-three left her children aged one, three and five home alone while she disappeared to work.

She left them a sandwich each as well as biscuits and chips, Hervey Bay Magistrates Court heard this week, and gave the five-year-old a nappy for the youngest sibling.

The children, who played both inside and outside, were discovered by a support worker who was delivering Christmas vouchers in the area.

The kids were taken to a police station.

Police Prosecutor Sonia Edwards told the court the woman, a cleaner, did not organise for anyone to watch the kids when she left for work with her boyfriend on December 21.

"The kids were without supervision for 4.5 hours," Snr Const Edwards said.

On previous occasions the mum asked a neighbour to watch the kids but this time the neighbour "refused."

Defence lawyer Daniel Ould said the woman was concerned of losing her employment so took the risk.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge emphasised to the woman that she left her children in a "dangerous situation."

"Anything could have happened and ultimately, you would have been responsible," Mr Guttridge said.

"You don't leave a one, three and five-year-old on their own."

He put her on a 12-month probation period.

The court heard the woman smoked marijuana days before she left the kids by themselves.

She handed herself to police on Tuesday after missing an earlier court appearance.

Topics:  court editors picks fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court

Fraser Coast Chronicle
