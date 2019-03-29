Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HAVING A BLAST: Josh Zerk, Aaron Groat, Daniel Hayhurst and Todd Malcolm. (Back left) Leah Kingdom, Todd Kirk, Clayton Killick and Daniel Blackhurst at last year's Fraser Coast Ability Ball.
HAVING A BLAST: Josh Zerk, Aaron Groat, Daniel Hayhurst and Todd Malcolm. (Back left) Leah Kingdom, Todd Kirk, Clayton Killick and Daniel Blackhurst at last year's Fraser Coast Ability Ball. Alistair Brightman
News

Home and Away, MKR stars coming to Bay ball

Carlie Walker
by
29th Mar 2019 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOAP and reality television stars are headed to the Fraser Coast for one of the region's popular annual events.

On Monday, tickets will go on sale for the Fraser Coast All Abilities Ball which will be held on June 22.

Community Lifestyles Support Co-ordinator Trevor Sands said the ball was a great way to bring the community together.

Matt Gawthrop and Luke Stewart from My Kitchen Rules will be among the special guests on the night, as well as Home and Away stars Emily Eskell and Courtney Miller.

This year will be the fifth time the event has been held and Mr Sands said it got bigger and better each year.

"We've got a great link up of special guests,” he said.

Megan Barnes and Hayley Wheeler will provide the entertainment on the night.

The event will be held at Hervey Bay's Beach House Hotel and will start at 6pm, finishing at 11pm.

It is semi-formal and tickets will cost $75, which will include a two-course dinner and a show.

To buy tickets or to find out more, call 4196 9366.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Magistrate warns man he'll go to jail if he offends again

    premium_icon Magistrate warns man he'll go to jail if he offends again

    Crime He said if the defendant came back before the court for any reason, he would be sent to jail.

    • 29th Mar 2019 7:00 PM
    Rail Trail could drive $3.2M a year, says councillor

    premium_icon Rail Trail could drive $3.2M a year, says councillor

    Council News Initial estimations price the development of the trail at about $12M

    • 29th Mar 2019 6:00 PM
    8 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend (Mar 30-31)

    premium_icon 8 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend (Mar 30-31)

    Whats On Your guide to the Fraser Coast's events (Mar 30-31)

    • 29th Mar 2019 5:50 PM
    BREAKING: Weather cancels M'boro speedway meeting

    BREAKING: Weather cancels M'boro speedway meeting

    News "We thank everyone for their understanding and our supporters”