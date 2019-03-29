Home and Away, MKR stars coming to Bay ball

HAVING A BLAST: Josh Zerk, Aaron Groat, Daniel Hayhurst and Todd Malcolm. (Back left) Leah Kingdom, Todd Kirk, Clayton Killick and Daniel Blackhurst at last year's Fraser Coast Ability Ball.

HAVING A BLAST: Josh Zerk, Aaron Groat, Daniel Hayhurst and Todd Malcolm. (Back left) Leah Kingdom, Todd Kirk, Clayton Killick and Daniel Blackhurst at last year's Fraser Coast Ability Ball. Alistair Brightman

SOAP and reality television stars are headed to the Fraser Coast for one of the region's popular annual events.

On Monday, tickets will go on sale for the Fraser Coast All Abilities Ball which will be held on June 22.

Community Lifestyles Support Co-ordinator Trevor Sands said the ball was a great way to bring the community together.

Matt Gawthrop and Luke Stewart from My Kitchen Rules will be among the special guests on the night, as well as Home and Away stars Emily Eskell and Courtney Miller.

This year will be the fifth time the event has been held and Mr Sands said it got bigger and better each year.

"We've got a great link up of special guests,” he said.

Megan Barnes and Hayley Wheeler will provide the entertainment on the night.

The event will be held at Hervey Bay's Beach House Hotel and will start at 6pm, finishing at 11pm.

It is semi-formal and tickets will cost $75, which will include a two-course dinner and a show.

To buy tickets or to find out more, call 4196 9366.