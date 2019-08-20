Menu
Actor Ben Unwin.
Celebrity

Home and Away star dead at 41

20th Aug 2019 3:12 PM

Former Home And Away star Ben Unwin has died.

McGregor was 41 when his body was found by police on August 14.

"Police attended Minyon Falls, Whian Whian, responding to a concern for welfare," NSW Police said in a statement.

"The body of a 41-year-old man was located. The death has not been treated as suspicious."

The actor played Jesse McGregor on the soap between 1993 and 2005.

 

Ben Unwin in Home And Away.
If you or anyone you know needs help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyondblue on 1300 224 636

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800
