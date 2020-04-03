Home brew hero’s sanitiser shortage solution

PROFESSION AND HOBBY: River Heads Pharmacy owner and pharmacist Mark McMurtrie making his own hand sanitisers.

“IMPROVISE and adapt” was River Heads Pharmacy owner Mark McMurtrie’s mantra when making with his in-house hand sanitisers.

The COVID-19 health crisis has caused panic buying of certain health and hygiene products, including hand sanitisers from major retailers.

This prompted Mr McMurtrie to use his skill and expertise to help make up for the short fall.

“I noticed hand sanitisers going to short supply and stores running out of them, so I went about investigating how to make my own,” Mr McMurtrie said.

“I am a pharmacist and the secretary of the Fraser Coast Bayside Brewers, so I have combined my profession and hobby and started work on the in-house hand sanitisers.

“My hobby of brewing home brewed beer has given me the skills and knowledge of ethanol fermentation.”

Ethanol in hand sanitisers has a drying effect and it breaks down the cell wall for bacteria.

On a virus it breaks the protein wall.

Hand sanitisers contain antiseptic ingredients that are used on the skin to kill microorganisms or prevent its growth.

Mr McMurtrie contacted the Australian Taxation Office to apply for a manufacturer’s permit and purchased the materials and ingredients required at a cost of $13,000.

The pharmacy has a licence­ to buy ethanol for part of the compounding process.

Mr McMurtrie has made 98 bottled of his in-house hand sanitisers and is getting ready for an ever-increasing demand for more.

“I am waiting on more bottles to come in and will make 1500 hand sanitisers with orders already from locals, businesses and the council,” he said.

If you are interested in ordering any of the hand sanitiser you can go to the River Heads Pharmacy Facebook page.