Home-grown support for home-grown athlete

Two of Matt Hauser's biggest supporters volunteering at the Commonwealth Games: former coach Brian Harrington and mum Vicki Hauser. Matthew McInerney

THE GAMES: Vicki Hauser is still unsure as to how she will react when her son makes his Commonwealth Games debut on Thursday.

Mrs Hauser is volunteering in the triathlon's VIP section, and will accommodate visiting athletes who choose to check out one of the first medal events on the Gold Coast Games program.

At 1pm, her son Matt, who turned 20 on Tuesday, will line up alongside the biggest names in world triathlon for the biggest moment of his young career.

"I'll have the Games Shapers uniform on so I'll have to be equitable with my cheering,” she said.

"I'm excited, nervous - I just want it to start now.”

His Commonwealth Games start is a moment seven years in the making, when a teenaged blonde-haired boy who showed athletic prowess in running and Aussie rules began his association with the multi-sport discipline.

Brian Harrington, who is also volunteering at the triathlon course, coached him at Hervey Bay for five years.

They celebrated Hauser's birthday at the Gold Coast on Sunday afternoon, and in Tuesday's press conference he was presented a cake by Chef de Mission Steve Moneghetti.

That could be a good sign, according to Harrington: all four of Hauser's School Sport Australian Triathlon Championship titles were won in the week of his birthday.

"Every nationals for four years was a birthday and he won all of them,” Harrington said.

"He's very relaxed, he's looking forward to it.”

Harrington coached Hauser until the reigning World Junior Champion moved to the Gold Coast to link with Triathlon Australia coach Dan Atkins two years ago.

"It was a privilege for myself to be associated with him,” Harrington said.

"We're so happy to see him make it.”

The men's triathlon will start at 1pm.