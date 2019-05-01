Youfoodz taken to court by supplier

Youfoodz was served with the official demand for payment by Sydney-based Cordina Foods Pty Ltd on March 11, and rushed to the Federal Court last month to fight it.

BRISBANE-based meal delivery company Youfoodz has been slapped with a statutory demand for payment by its chicken supplier, a court has heard.

Youfoodz was served with the official demand for payment by Sydney-based Cordina Foods Pty Ltd on March 11, and rushed to the Federal Court last month to fight it.

Youfoodz claims that the "existence" of the debt mentioned in the statutory demand is "genuinely disputed", according to a document filed in court on April 12.

Cordina Foods told the court it intends to oppose Youfoodz application to have the demand for payment set aside.

The size of the payment due by Youfoodz is not mentioned in court documents.

Youfoodz operates out of a factory in an industrial area in Virginia, in Brisbane's northern suburbs.

Started in 2012, Youfoodz ready-made meals are now stocked in 3000 IGA's and petrol stations around the country and it delivers online orders of $50 or more to customers in all metro areas in Australia.

Cordina supplies chicken products including kebabs, roasts and marinated portions to Coles as well as IGA, Foodworks and SPAR supermarkets.

Youfoodz largest shareholder and sole director is New Zealand-born Karl Arthur Giles, 32, from Ashmore on the Gold Coast, company records show.

His father Arthur John Giles, from Reedy Creek, is the second largest shareholder, followed by Youfoodz chief financial officer Jennifer Dowery and another shareholder.

The case was briefly mentioned on April 26 and has been adjourned until June 7 for a hearing before Registrar Murray Belcher.