HOME SCHOOL: Parents Jenny and Tim Winnington with their children Jayde and Lachlan. Photo: Stuart Fast
Home school headaches: Juggling work and education in isolation

Stuart Fast
20th Apr 2020 4:45 PM
LIKE most parents, Jenny Winnington never expected she’d have to learn how to double as a teacher.

The Torbanlea mum is among thousands of Fraser Coast parents braving the challenge of homeschooling.

Her children Jayde and Lachlan, in grades three and five respectively at Riverside Christian College, are home until the coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

She and her husband Tim are pastors at Victory Church and while working from home offers some flexibility, caring and teaching two primary-school-aged children has its moments.

Mrs Winnington said she had been mentally preparing to take on the teaching role and had organised a routine for her children to follow while at home.

“They don’t understand why parents can’t play with them all the time.”

While homeschooling may be challenging for parents, young Jayde Winnington said she was excited about the change and already organised her desk prior to the start of the term.

Principal David Jeffs said the leadership team at Riverside had worked together to ensure plans for Term 2 would deliver a continuous learning experience for students.

Some Queensland parents however were struggling to be as positive yesterday as the State Government’s learning at home sites crashed due to the high volumes of traffic.

The Information and Technologies Branch of Education Queensland was working to resolve this issue with priority and thanked parents for their patience.

