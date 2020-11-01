Home under threat as cars fully engulfed in flames

There are fears a large fire in Blue Mountain will threaten a home.

EMERGENCY services are racing after reports of a home threatened by flames, with nearby cars fully engulfed in a blaze.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said five crews were heading to the blaze at Blue Mountain, after a number of cars were on fire near a home.

A Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics were on their way to a house fire at Blue Mountain, which was initially reported at 12.40pm.

He said the house on Blue Mountain Rd was under threat.

Smoke billlowing from a large fire in Blue Mountain

The spokesman said the fire was large and it was unknown if any people were inside

There are reports nearby cars have been caught in the blaze.

It is understood QFES crews from Sarina, Blue Mountain and Walkerston have been tasked to the fire.