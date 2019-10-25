FOR SALE: The home with a $14K bathtub

Stylemaster Homes’ Sharon Piconi is selling her designer home at Morningside.

The Morningside home of award-winning Brisbane interior designer and general manager of Stylemaster Homes Sharon Piconi has hit the market.

70 Algoori St, Morningside has just hit the market.

Ready to move onto her next project, Ms Piconi said the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home at 70 Algoori St was just 10-months-old. The Hamptons-inspired home is expected to sell for around the mid to $1 million price range.

The solid stone bathtub at 70 Algoori St, Morningside.

A stunning bathtub made of solid stone cost $14,000, and is one of many statement pieces within the home.

"No expense has been spared in this home, everything you see is super expensive as I have access to the most expensive products," Ms Piconi said.

Much-loved features of the home include the grand staircase which Ms Piconi designed herself, and a stunning walk-in robe which protects her clothes and shoes from dust.

She said the kitchen and butler's pantry was also a favourite which made multi-tasking a breeze.

"This really is a low maintenance family house," Ms Piconi said.

The perfect place to relax and unwind at 70 Algoori St, Morningside.

Place Bulimba selling agent Shannon Harvey said: "Only every so often you come across a home that has it all".

"It surpasses expectations of what you require," Ms Harvey said.

Other features of the home, which is on a 405sq m block, include a mineral pool and a patio with a fireplace.

There is an entertainment which can be enjoyed in the nearby cinema room with its raised seated area, surround sound system and large screen.

Originally published as Home with $14K bathtub for sale