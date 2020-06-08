Menu
Greig Bolderrow - OAM recipient.Photo: Alistair Brightman
Opinion

Homegrown heroes make Coast better for all

Christian Berechree
8th Jun 2020 12:00 AM
FORGET the Hollywood story that says you need to move to the big city to make a difference.

Instead, stick around and do what you can to make your hometown a better place.

That is the lesson we could all learn from our homegrown OAM recipients, Ken Murtagh and Greig Bolderrow.

It would be difficult to find two men with a more impressive history of service in Maryborough.

Mr Murtagh’s decades of dedication to teaching and Duke of Edinburgh leadership have made an indelible impression on the region’s young people.

Ken Murtagh - OAM recipient.Photo: Alistair Brightman
Meanwhile, Mr Bolderrow has remained committed to celebrating the city’s heritage in many and varied ways.

Significantly, both men have achieved so much – and received one of the land’s highest honours – while staying put.

As Mr Bolderrow told the Chronicle, one of the aims of the Walk of Achievers is to drive home the message that moving away is not a requirement for success.

Of course, this is not to short-change the achievements of those who have succeeded after moving away.

It is simply to say there is plenty that can be done, right here at home.

From the team at the Chronicle, congratulations, Ken and Greig, and thank you for all you do.

fcopinion oam queen's birthday honours
Fraser Coast Chronicle

