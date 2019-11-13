Homeless man pours hot diarrhoea on stranger

A US woman has shared the horrific moment a homeless man poured a bucket of "hot liquid" human waste on her on while walking along a busy Los Angeles street.

She said the moment changed her life but she still has empathy for her attacker.

Heidi Van Tassel told NBC Los Angeles that she was getting into her car on Hollywood Boulevard after a night out with friends when a homeless man ran towards her clutching a bucket.

She said the man pulled her from the car, dragged her into the road and dumped a bucket of faeces directly onto her head, NZ Herald reported.

In an interview with NBC LA, Heidi Van Tassel told how a homeless man poured a bucket of hot diarrhoea all over her head.

"It was diarrhoea. Hot liquid. I was soaked, and it was coming off my eyelashes and into my eyes," she said. "Paramedics who came to treat me said there was so much of it on me, that it looked like the man was saving it up for a month."

Van Tassel was rushed to a nearby hospital after the attack, where she was tested for infectious diseases. She will need to undergo the same tests every three months.

"It was all inside my car because it was so much. He just kept pouring it and splattering it all over me," she said.

The effects of the attack have been serious and long-lasting, with Van Tassel telling NBC that the experience was "so traumatic".

Despite describing the experience as ‘traumatic’ she still has empathy for her attacker.

"The PTSD that I'm dealing with is beyond anything that I've ever felt. There needs to be some kind of help for the victims of these crimes."

She was interviewed for an NBC special about the rising number of violent and bizarre crimes involving the homeless which aired on Monday night.

"It was awful and it changed my life, it's changed the way I feel walking on the street. 'It was something I wont ever forget, it was disgusting."

She told the reporter the bucket of ‘hot diarrhoea’ was ‘coming off my eyelashes and into my eye’. Her attacker has been sent to a residential facility that treats mental health illnesses.

The man who attacked her was identified in court records as Jere Blessings, who is described as having "schizophrenia and psychotic disorders".

He was charged with battery and had been sent by a judge to a residential facility for to treat mental health illnesses, however he was released in August.

Van Tassel said of her attacker: "He doesn't need jail time. He needs mental health care. I have empathy for him because he needs help. I'll never ever forget his face."

Another man was also attacked on the street by a man who randomly punched him in the head just after he had hit another woman going about her business on the sidewalk.

