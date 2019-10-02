Menu
VIDEO: Homeless woman stuns with 'beautiful' opera aria

by Phoebe Loomes
2nd Oct 2019 8:30 AM

A homeless woman with a stunning operatic voice has gone viral, after catching the attention of a Los Angeles Police officer on a subway platform.

Los Angeles Police Department tweeted the stunning video of the woman singing, as she stood with a shopping cart holding numerous bags, singing the haunting aria.

The woman was filmed as she sang by the officer on the Wilshire/Normandie platform on Tuesday, in Los Angeles' Koreatown neighborhood, according to NBC.

"4 million people call LA home. 4 million stories. 4 million voices…sometimes you just have to stop and listen to one, to hear something beautiful," the tweet read. It has since gone viral, being viewed more than 827,000 times.

After the tweet went viral, people began searching for the mystery woman, who turned out to be Russian immigrant Emily Zamourka, who had fallen on hard luck in recent times.

She told NBC she had recently become ill and taken to living on the streets. She said she sings inside the subway "because it sounds so great".

She'd previously made money busking with a valuable violin she'd owned, which she said was stolen. After the theft she began singing.

Ms Zamourka was singing Puccini's O mio babbino caro in the clip posted by the LAPD. Other users on Twitter said they'd heard her singing other arias, including Ave Maria.

