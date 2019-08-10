Homelessness in older women is a disturbing new trend

I READ a statistic this week that I found quite disturbing.

It was in a background paper prepared by the Australian Human Rights Commission, titled Older Women's Risk of Homelessness - Exploring a growing problem.

The paper noted "The number of older homeless women in Australia increased by over 30 per centbetween 2011 and 2016 to nearly 7000".

And while this number is quite small when you consider that our homeless population in total is estimated to be around 105, 237, what is concerning is that many of these women are experiencing homelessness for the first time in their life.

Instead of looking forward to a comfortable retirement, the sad reality is that there are many women who are likely to become homeless the minute they are unable to earn an income.

And while no one ever plans to be in this situation there is evidence to suggest we can expect to see these numbers increase over the coming years.

The impact of divorce, lack of superannuation, and the need to escape from domestic violence are all factors that may contribute to an older woman being at risk of becoming homeless.

The paper noted that in "2017-18 over 13,800 older women accessed specialist homeless services" which was a 63 per cent increase in just five years. And it is believed the real numbers are much higher.

Perhaps what is most surprising is that many of the women seeking help for their homelessness all had conventional housing histories up until that point in time.

While not providing all the answers to this incredibly serious and complex issue, two local organisations, Sundale and Coast2Bay Housing Group, are doing their part to make a difference for local women who find themselves at risk of becoming homeless.

Last year they launched a program called Better Together Housing. The program is designed to address the rising cost of living and the risk of social isolation facing single women over 55 who are living alone.

And while it does not provide housing, the program links people together who may be interested in sharing a home. People can either register to 'Share their home' or 'Find someone to share a home with' and the benefits are clear - both parties save on living costs and social isolation and loneliness are subsequently reduced.

This is a great initiative and while it won't solve the homelessness problem for all older women it is a start. To find out about the program go to https://bettertogetherhousing.com.au/about/