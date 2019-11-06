GALLERY: Homemade headwear a winner in best dressed comps

Melbourne Cup - (L) Christine Ross, Marie Turner and Leigh Purcell won best dressed at the Hervey Bay RSL.

THE race that stops a nation once again brought the Fraser Coast to a halt.

From long-time celebrators like Melbourne ex-pat Kerry Sidaway at the Bayswater Hotel to first-timer Rheanon Kerslake at The Vineyard with her sisters, punters across the region donned their glamourous gowns and fantastic fascinators.

It was a tale of original style taking out 'best dressed ' competitions.

Kay Fullerton went so far as to exchange money to get authentic American dollar bills to create her headpiece when she won best-dressed at the Beach House Hotel's function.

Maryborough's Leigh Purcell had her fascinator made for her son's wedding but didn't get to wear it. On it's first outing she picked up best dressed at the Hervey Bay RSL.

Other fashions on the field winners included 87-year-old Marie Turner, a great-grandmother to 35, who wore a hat her daughter Sue Ross made and an outfit she chose for its brillant colours.

Both Christine Ross and her husband Mark Allen picked up the best dressed award at the RSL in the male and female categories.

Hervey Bay's Dawn Borchardt even used her grandson's toy trophy to make her Melbourne Cup themed adournment.

While Leah Harvey used fresh flowers in a stunning headpiece made by Maryborough's Hey Posy.