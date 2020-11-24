Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
HOUSE FIRE: Emergency services raced to extinguish a fire which was reportedly burning in a property's roof in Allenstown.
HOUSE FIRE: Emergency services raced to extinguish a fire which was reportedly burning in a property's roof in Allenstown.
News

Homeowner takes on South Rockhampton property fire

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@news.com.au
24th Nov 2020 5:05 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MULTIPLE fire crews have responded to a house fire in Allenstown, South Rockhampton on Tuesday afternoon.

A witness contacted authorities around 4.30pm after spotting a smoke plume coming out of the whirlybird on the roof of a property on Separation St.

Ambulance and QFES crews were quickly on the scene only to find that the property's owner had taken matters into their own hands to quickly extinguish the fire.

An electrician was understood to have been doing work at the time which may have lead to the fire igniting where the service line connected to the property's fascia board.

QFES are working to make the area safe and an Ergon crew was expected to arrive shortly.

allenstown fire house fire tmbemergency
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Supercells possible': Severe storm warning issued

        Premium Content 'Supercells possible': Severe storm warning issued

        Weather The Bureau of Meteorology is issuing a warning for residents to expect possible supercells that could deliver large hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall.

        EDITORIAL: ADF reports expose enemy on home soil

        Premium Content EDITORIAL: ADF reports expose enemy on home soil

        News Why it’s never been more important to support our vets

        GREAT WALL FALLS: QLD border to reopen on Dec 1

        Premium Content GREAT WALL FALLS: QLD border to reopen on Dec 1

        News Queensland to open to NSW from December 1, with decision on Victoria yet to be...