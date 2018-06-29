Homes without power after hit and run

A man drove his car into this parked ute before hitting a power pole in Torquay.

Inge Hansen

A MAN is on the run after he crashed his car into a parked ute and knocked down a power pole in Torquay.

Hervey Bay police said about 8.25pm Thursday the 25-year-old driver drove into the front of the white Toyota before hitting a power pole, snapping it at its base.

The car then flipped on its roof before coming to stop on Truro St.

A police officer told the Chronicle the driver fled the scene on foot however the 27-year-old passenger remained with emergency services and was treated for minor injuries.

Ergon Energy attended the scene after live wires landed on the ground when the power pole was snapped.

Two homes were affected by power outages.