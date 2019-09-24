Homes you can buy on the Fraser Coast for under $200,000

BARGAIN: A three-bedroom home at 33 Richmond St, Maryborough is listed for $155,000.

ARE you on the hunt for a property that won't cost you a fortune?

Here are ten homes that you can buy for under $200,000.

1. 35/1 Shell St, Urangan - $72,000

This home on Shell St is within walking distance of the beach, tavern and shops. Contributed

This charming cabin is in Sanctuary Lakes Resort. It is self-contained and fully-furnished with views of the lake area. All this is available within walking distance of the beach, tavern and shops.

2. 42 Whitley St, Howard - $99,000

This two bedroom Howard home has been labelled a renovators dream Contributed

It's a renovators dream in the centre of Howard. The two-bedroom house is on a corner block with a single lock-up shed.

3. Lot 4 Main St, Gundiah - $120,000

Cars can also be garaged under this house in Gundiah. Contributed

This home has been restored with timber floors and decorative cornice ceilings.

The front verandah has a pleasant rural outlook, and underneath the home is ample room for development.

4. 4/230 Alice St, Maryborough - $135,000

230 Alice Street features mature gardens out the front. Contributed

Great buying for a brick two-bedroom unit. This low-set brick unit has been a good long-term investment and with a great long-term tenant.

Now it is available to buy for yourself, or the tenant will happily sign a new lease.

5. Unit 1/31 Garden St, Maryborough - $125,000

There are only 3 units in this neat complex on Fort Lane and you have your own designated undercover parking. Contributed

Located in a small complex of four units are these two strata-titled, low-set brick units.

Both units are currently leased with a combined rental return of $375 per week.

Another feature is the grassed outdoor area for use of the residents of these two units.

You have the option to buy one or both units.

6. 2/50 Fort La, Maryborough - $149,000

This Maryborough house is listed for $149,000 negotiable and features a new kitchen. Contributed

Brilliant investment, down size or first home opportunity. New kitchen and bathroom cabinets, new carpet, solid home with air conditioning, built-in wardrobes and a secure courtyard at the rear.

Situated down a quiet lane, opposite a church and surrounded by neat homes, only minutes from the CBD.

7. Unit 77/85 Margaret St, Urangan - $159,000

This Urangan property features a lounge room with air conditioning Contributed

This two-bedroom home is situated in a very quiet and secure gated complex within Hervey Bay Caravan Park and offers a relaxed lifestyle by the lake.

Walking distance to the Esplanade, local restaurants and cafes. The park also offers an in-ground swimming pool and large covered barbecue areas.

8. 14/238 Alice St, Maryborough - $164,000

Need more time for yourself, or simply sick and tired of doing the gardening? Then this is for you. Positioned within a 26 unit complex complete with in-ground pool and tennis court, the weekends can be yours again.

9. 33 Richmond St, Maryborough - $155,000

This three bedroom house has been fully restumped with concrete stumps and sits high. There's potential to polish the hardwood timber floorboards throughout the home for that modern look and ease of cleaning. Bedrooms are carpeted, have ceiling fans and new curtains are fitted throughout the home. A brand new vanity has just been installed in the bathroom.

10. 54 Richmond La, Maryborough - $159,000

The home provides a completely welcoming appeal from the moment you step through the front door. Contributed

This cosy cottage has undergone a recent transformation.

The home provides a welcoming appeal from the moment you step through the front door and see the great internal layout.

The property enjoys a premium location right on the fringe of the CBD and is within easy walking distance of all services including shops, schools, supermarkets, medical facilities and public transport.