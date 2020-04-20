Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HOME SCHOOLING: Teachers are busily adapting the state's school curriculum to remote learning lessons for term 2 as local online teacher Kathy Sheehan launches an online course to help students understand the panic of Covid-19.
HOME SCHOOLING: Teachers are busily adapting the state's school curriculum to remote learning lessons for term 2 as local online teacher Kathy Sheehan launches an online course to help students understand the panic of Covid-19.
Education

Homeschooling website crashes before day starts

20th Apr 2020 9:35 AM

THE State Government's learning at home sites have reportedly crashed before the school day has even started, with frustrated parents sitting at home trying to log on with their children. at home trying to log on with their children.

The State Government's homeschooling website has crashed this morning.
The State Government's homeschooling website has crashed this morning.

Parents have reportedly been unable to access the Learning Place and the Learning at Home websites, online resources for that house learning materials for students to use while they homeschool for the first five weeks of school.

The websites were unable to be used just minutes into the first day of Term 2, as the majority of the state's students start homeschooling for five weeks.

It comes after parents were told to keep their children home from school, with classrooms only open to children of essential workers who can't work from home.

People trying to log onto the sites this morning got a message reading: "This site can't be reached. The connection was reset."

Authorities were expecting less than 100,000 children to turn up to schools today - only about 10 to 15 per cent of the total number of Queensland students.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday said day one would be confusing while Education Minister Grace Grace pre-empted "teething problems".

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

education home schooling queensland
News Corp Australia

Just In

    The Office star dead at 64

    The Office star dead at 64
    • 20th Apr 2020 9:34 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        POLICE BEAT: Find out about crimes in your street

        premium_icon POLICE BEAT: Find out about crimes in your street

        News Find out about crimes happening in your neighbourhood

        Restaurant owners battle virus fears and setbacks

        Restaurant owners battle virus fears and setbacks

        News Pizza chef serves up bridging visa for residency to stay in Australia

        Education ‘heroes’ deliver school packs

        premium_icon Education ‘heroes’ deliver school packs

        News Education youth workers have transformed into superheroes to deliver schoolwork to...