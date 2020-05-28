Homestead set to reopen its doors as virus restrictions ease

SUSAN River Homestead is set to reopen its doors when Stage 2 of the easing of coronavirus restrictions comes into effect.

From June 12, while social distancing measures will still be in place, people will be able to travel to the resort and enjoy its activities, in particular horseback riding.

Norm McLean, owner of Susan River Homestead, said it had been an interesting time for the business.

He said the focus had been on making improvements and conserving funds while no income was coming in.

But he was now eagerly awaiting being able to reopen the homestead to visitors.

Mr McLean said they had been able to take one person at a time out for horseback rides, but the cost outweighed the benefit.

But he said the one-on-one attention was enjoyable for those who went alone.

While the homestead has been closed to visitors, a circus has found its home on the property.

Mr McLean said he had wandered down to the tents to watch the crew practising after they were offered a place to stay on the property when they became stranded due to the coronavirus.

He said he was amazed by their skills.

The circus members have been isolated at Susan River Homestead for about two months.

Show director Joseph Aston said he was incredibly grateful to the McLean family for the space.

The crew was also grateful to Hervey Bay for

Mr Ashton said the touring show's closest thing to home base was in Western Australia and they simply couldn't return there due to distance and state borders being closed.