‘Honestly mate’: Abbie slams MAFS groom over homophobia

Married At First Sight groom Jason Engler has borne the brunt of Abbie Chatfield's furore following shocking leaked footage of him on a homophobic rant against co-star Liam Cooper.

Chatfield lashed out at Engler yesterday after a clip emerged of him calling Cooper - the series' first ever bisexual groom - a "full-blown homosexual" as well as repeatedly calling him "chubby" and "ugly" in a drunken rant filmed by his castmates.

Taking to her stories, Chatfield shared her disgust, labelling Engler a "piece of sh**" for using "homosexual" as an insult and body shaming Cooper.

Abbie Chatfield called the MAFS groom a "piece of sh**" in a furious Instagram story Tuesday night.

"Usually, I would stay out of this MAFS bulls**t, (but) honestly mate, it isn't up to you to decide what someone's sexuality is," the former Bachelor star began.

"Stay the f**k out of something that isn't your business.

"Second of all, you're saying he's a 'full-blown homosexual' as if that's an insult. Is this 2003? Are we still doing that?" she asserted.

The video in question was leaked by the Daily Mail yesterday, and sees a visibly intoxicated Jason - shirtless, wearing two pairs of sunglasses and swishing around a glass of wine - ripping into Cooper while his "wife" Georgia Fairweather eggs him on and laughs off camera.

"Can I say Georgia's husband, a**, w**ker, I can't remember what his name is - Liam - is 110 per cent and is a w**ker and Georgia is better than him," he is filmed saying as Fairweather is heard laughing in the background.

"He's ugly, fat, and he is chubby.

"I'm by the pool and just want to say Georgia's husband is full-blown homosexual. He is ugly and chubby and doesn't go to the gym."

He went on: "He hasn't gone to the gym in 64 years. Georgia is way hotter than him and he is batting way above his average.

"She can't wait to say 'shut your mouth and get out of here you chubby little w**ker' in a couple of days (at the final vows) and that's all I have to say about that."

Engler's comments about Cooper "not going to the gym" were addressed by Chatfield on Instagram last night.

"Perhaps he has a personality that he can carry not having to work on his body every day to mask the fact that he is a homophobic, fat-shaming piece of s**t."

She also slammed Fairweather for not speaking up: "Georgia, babe. What are we doing?" she asked.

"You're sitting next to someone saying homophobic things and fatphobic things."

The footage was filmed and uploaded to Fairweather's Instagram in November when the pair caught up Brisbane along with fellow MAFS star Johnny Balbuziente.

Engler has apologised for his comments in a statement to the Daily Mail.

"I would like to sincerely apologise for my comments in regards to a fellow MAFS participant's sexuality," he told the publication.

"After a few too many drinks I made some inappropriate remarks that I am ashamed of and greatly regret. I will learn from this and try to become a better person from this experience."

The scandal comes as a petition urging Channel 9 to apologise for airing the "toxic" and "distressing" relationship between Melissa Rawson and Bryce Ruthven continues to circulate amid one of the most controversial seasons yet.

Last week, it was also revealed production was shut down after Ruthven forcefully kissed another contestant without consent.

Channel 9 did not respond to news.com.au's request for comment.

