Honesty needed to raise resilient children

by Jordan Philp

I SAW on the television there is a campaign to change the name of Father's Day to Special Person's Day.

The do-gooders behind the politically-correct push cited that the name Father's Day makes children who do not have a dad in their lives feel excluded.

How about instead of changing the names of events or days because we fear for delicate children we tell them the truth.

Surely a child can survive a conversation that some people have fathers and some people don't.

There are a whole bunch of special days in the calendar for fathers, mothers, grandfathers and so on.

If we continue down this path of insanity, how about we just change every single day to Special Person's Day to avoid causing offence or exclusion.

It seems so cliche to say, 'let's stop wrapping children in cotton wool' but I feel this needs to be said.

If we want to raise children who are resilient, I think the best thing we can do is be honest.

