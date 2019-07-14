Menu
CAR LOVER: Russell Wiseman offers a wave to every car and truck which drives past him on McEvoy St.
HONK FOR RUSS: Car enthusiast's passion warms hearts

Chris Lines
13th Jul 2019 6:47 PM | Updated: 14th Jul 2019 7:30 AM
DRIVERS who have gone through McEvoy St in Warwick recently might have been met with a friendly wave from this car-enthusiast.

Russell Wiseman receives 24/7 care from disability providers Platinum Care.

Figuring out what to do for the day is never a challenge for Mr Wiseman's carers like Chris McFerran, as he has a defining passion.

"Cars are Russell's life," Mr McFerran said.

Nearly every day, a carer walks Mr Wiseman to a shady spot on McEvoy St where they sit for a few hours and watch the traffic drive by.

As vehicles go past he waves hello and encourages them to toot their horn.

A simple passing beep from his favourite car makes Mr Wiseman's day.

Mr Mcferran said his client's support program has been focussed around cars from the beginning because his love for them was always clear.

He said Mr Wiseman has reached local celebrity status.

"People look out for him especially to honk hello," he said.

"All the competitors from Morgan Park know him now so they make sure to give him a beep when they drive past."

On special days carers will take Mr Wiseman out to Gladfield to watch the trucks go by.

"The truckies recognise him as well and they get on the two-way radio to make sure their mates driving past honk for him as well."

Mr Wiseman said Holden cars are his favourite but he also does not mind a good Ford now and then.

"At home he has the works, Holden posters, Holden pillowcases you name it," Mr McFerran said.

