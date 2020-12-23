Honour roll for fallen heroes to be installed in Hervey Bay

A ROLL of honour commemorating those killed in action will be installed at Hervey Bay cenotaph thanks to a Federal Government grant.

The National Servicemen’s Association of Australia was awarded the $3812 in funding under the Saluting Their Service Commemorative Grants Program.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt congratulated said the project was part of 80 projects funded nationwide, sharing in more than $1 million to preserve Australia’s military history.

“Congratulations to those organisations that received funding and I encourage organisations in Hinkler committed to preserving our military history to consider applying for future funding rounds,” he said.

The Saluting Their Service Commemorative Grants Program is designed to preserve Australia’s wartime heritage and involve people around the nation in a wide range of projects and activities that honour the service and sacrifice of Australia’s service personnel.

Community groups and organisations are encouraged to apply for funding in the next round of Saluting Their Service Commemorative Grants Program, particularly for projects and activities that commemorate the Vietnam War, with several significant anniversaries from this conflict falling in 2021.

Applications for Batch 3 of the 2020-21 Saluting Their Service Commemorative Grants Program close on 11 February 2021. Visit the Community Grants Hub for more information.