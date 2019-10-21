Honoured to receive final placing

THEY thought throwing their hat in the ring was a long shot, but Maryborough City Progress Association members were gobsmacked when they received the call to say they were finalists in the Events and Events Management category for the Fraser Coast Business and Tourism Awards 2019.

MCPA president Kylie Nitz said she couldn't wait to share the news with the team.

The small organisation has been developing community events since 2017.

Mrs Nitz said the very first event was the 4650 Extravaganza which was organised by herself and MCPA secretary Jenelle Harrington.

She said they had no event management experience and saw a gap in the market.

"Jenelle and I had a vision with a way to fill it and jumped in head first," she said.

"From there our passion for learning the ropes, and making things great for our city, saw us invited to the table to continue the Street Parties, give them some new blood and reinvigorate them."

She said their team has grown and they had learnt so much.

Maryborough's Street Party comes alive with food and entertainment, rides and activities, businesses opening their door after hours and stallholders displaying their wares. contributed

"I'm super proud of the team, bringing the last six Street Parties and 4650 Extravaganza to the community."

She said the 22-strong dedicated team who regularly put their hands up, all had a vision for an amazing lifestyle in our city.

"We connect and work together to achieve great things, and not one of our team members is in it for what they can get, but rather what they can give."

"What we achieve is because of the whole team, and every member is valuable, appreciated and important to our successes."

The president said every member used their skills and passion to create things amazing and the hours that go into developing each event is a lot.

"And it's all because we love it.

"The events are improving each time because we value community input and are very transparent with them."

She said the public support and constructive feedback helps with improvement and progression.

"It's a buzz that can't be explained when you see on social media, or hear people talking in public, about the great time they had.

"It's even more thrilling when community members recognise and understand that we don't get paid to do this, and that they appreciate our efforts, even when things didn't go quite right."

The MCPA was always looking for team members.

"We've proven no experience is necessary, and we've proven that when community is the passion, then anything is possible.

"It's such an amazing honour to even get to finalist phase."

Santa Claus (Steve Battye) and Mary Christmas (Carmel Murdoch) with the Christmas Elves (Willy and Di Paes) spread the festive cheer in the Maryborough CBD at the Street Party. Boni Holmes

The MCPA's next event will be Mary Christmas on December 21 with a Rockabilly Steam Punk Pin-Up Pageant, a pet expo, Santa and Mrs Claus, rides, food, bar and market stalls and live entertainment by the ever-popular Soul City.

Market stall holders wishing to book a site should email maryboroughstreetparty@outlook.com.