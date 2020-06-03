Hooded figures could help solve Bay break-in case
POLICE have released images of two people they believe can help them with their investigation into an attempted break-in at Eli Waters.
Senior Constable Melanie Ryan said unknown offenders were unsuccessful in their efforts to break into a business on Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd.
“Between 6pm on May 2 and 1am on May 3, unknown persons have attended the rear of the business and allegedly attempted to gain entry to the store,” Snr Const Ryan said.
The Chronicle understands the targeted business has been the victim of several attempted break and enters in recent months.
Snr Const Ryan said Hervey Bay police were seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the men in the images.
Anyone who is able to identify the men, or knows anything about the attempted break-in last month, is being urged to contact police.