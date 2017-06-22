Hooded vandals attack statue of St Peter at harbour

St. Peter's statue on the seawall at Urangan harbour has been vandalised. Linda Carsley from Urangan Fisheries is appalled at the recent destruction.

HERVEY Bay's Linda Carsley was left sickened when she watched footage of two vandals destroying and desecrating a memorial to local fishermen who lost their lives at sea.

Police are continuing their investigations to identify two boys who appear in CCTV footage urinating on the statue of St Peter and destroying six lights beneath the monument at the Urangan harbour trawler wall.

The statue was first unveiled in 2013 as a tribute to locals who had lost their lives at sea.

The abhorrent vandalism hit home for Urangan Fisheries' retail manager Linda Carsley, she knew two of the men whose names are inscribed on the monument.

CCTV photo of two males vandalising the St Peter's statue. Contributed

The St Peter statue has become a place for family members of the lost fishermen to grieve.

"I went to school with two of the fishermen (on the plaques below the statue) who were killed at sea after their boat sunk and never returned to the marina,” Ms Carsley said.

"They've never had a funeral, so there is no-where for these families to go to say 'hello' which is why St Peter is so important to people who have lost loved ones.”

It's not the first time the St Peter memorial has been the target of vandals, shortly after it was erected in 2013 the statue's nose and hand were stolen along with the plaque inscribed with the names of lost fishermen.

Ms Carsley said she hoped those responsible for the most recent attack would step forward to right their wrongs.

"I think it is very disturbing the next generation have no respect or haven't been taught to have respect for something that is so monumental to people who have lost their lives at sea,” she said.

"It would be nice to see these boys step up and show that what they have done is wrong but it can be made right.”

Hervey Bay police Sergeant Maree Wooley said warned anyone found responsible could face severe penalties.

Police said a photo of one of the culprits sitting on St Stephen's shoulders was also taken during the vandalism attack earlier this week/ .