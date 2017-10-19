Hoof it to Torbanlea Picnic Races

IN FRONT: Jill Colwell on The GG leads the field into the home straight of last year's 1500m event.

IN FRONT: Jill Colwell on The GG leads the field into the home straight of last year's 1500m event. Alistair Brightman

Kerrie has lived in Hervey Bay her whole life. She started with the Observer in 1998 and became editor shortly thereafter.

WHILE punters turn out in droves for the Torbanlea Picnic Races to have a bet, enjoy fashion of the fields and a plethora of off-track events on October 28, they are also helping to keep the area's sporting groups running.

Hosted by the Burrum Recreation Reserve Association, treasurer Tracey Waters said race day was the group's biggest fundraising event of the year.

Without it, club's like the Burrum District Active Riders, the Burrum Miners Junior Rugby League Club and Little Athletics wouldn't be able to maintain the grounds or continue to upgrade facilities.

"It's a great local event that supports the local community and the businesses," Ms Waters said.

"All the money raised goes back into the local grounds to help keep costs down for the local sporting groups.

"Its a fun day were you can get dressed up and enjoy that atmosphere."

With glamour, fashion, frivolity and food set down on the program, Ms Waters said punters were in for a big day out.

"There will be a total of eight Arabian, thoroughbred and quarter horse races for the day, hopefully last races is about 4.30pm.

"We have tug of war -men and women - kids races, and fashion of the fields in between each races."

Ms Waters is expecting a 2000-strong crowd at this year's event.

"This year there will be VIP tents with live entertainment with one of the Fraser Coast's popular entertainers Frank Benn," she said.

"People can bring tables and chairs, there will be bars and plenty of food.

"Camping will also be offered for the first time at the event."

There will also be plenty of entertainment for the kids including rides, foot races and tug-of-war.