Hook a sweet catch with fresh bait

Kim had a top time out on the water with Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing after reeling in this nice golden trevally.

Kim had a top time out on the water with Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing after reeling in this nice golden trevally.

AFTER big tides last week things should settle a bit this week.

The mid-reaches of the Mary River will be a good option for those looking at targeting barra and salmon on lures.

The inshore reefs will also be worth a look for sweetlip, cod, parrot and coral trout.

Burrum

IN THE Burrum, barramundi have been reported coming from the ramps, black bank and the mouth of the Gregory River.

Live baits have been working well along with prawn imitation lures.

On the flats whiting, flathead, dart and queenfish have been reported.

Wide Grounds

BIG winds and recent big tides have restricted many anglers to heading wide.

Reports from larger vessels have told me there has been some Spanish mackerel out around the southern gutters, a few coral trout big sweetlip and cod.

Tuna schools have also been working out wide with a few yellow fin tuna coming into the bay.

TOP CATCH: Royce hooked this beaut diamond trevally while out fishing at Platypus Bay recently.

Platypus Bay

IN PLATYPUS Bay things have been a bit slow.

Spotted mackerel schools have mostly moved on with just a few fish hanging around the reefs with the school mackerel.

Golden trevally can be found deeper in the water column taking soft vibes, jigs and soft plastics.

For bait fishos, scarlets, sweetlip and blackall have been reported coming in on bait.

Local Reefs

THE local reefs have been producing plenty of grass sweetlip this season.

Good bait for the sweetlip have been whole hardy heads, squid and fresh cut baits.

When chasing sweetlip fishing light braid with just enough weight to get down to the bottom.

Cod, coral trout and golden trevally have been coming in off the deeper reefs like the artificial reef, the channel hole and the outer banks.

Urangan Pier

BIG GTs are still being caught off the Urangan Pier.

Big live baits have been effective. Golden trevally, queenfish, broad bar mackerel and the odd mac tuna have been coming in on live baits out the end of the pier. In the first channel whiting, gar, flathead and bream have been reported.

Sandy Strait

WITH barramundi season now open the Mary has seen angers out and about targeting them.

Reports of good fish have been coming in with many angers practising catch and release which is good to hear.

Barra and salmon have been reported right through the Mary with the lower and mid reaches fishing well.

Live mullet and prawns have been very effective for the bait fishos.

For lure anglers a range of techniques has been effective, from casting soft plastics, hard body lures and soft vibes through to deep trolling.

Prawns are also a popular target in the rivers this time of year with reasonable numbers about this season.

Further down the straits whiting, flathead and bream have been reported on the flats. In the creeks on the western side of Fraser Island grunter and jacks have been reported coming in on live baits and mullet strips.