Hook a top prize at the annual VMR comp

MAD KEEN: The shirt says it all for local anglers Damian Kennedy and Luke Kerin, who weighed in 6kg threadfin salmon at last year's VMR Family Fishing Competition.
Kerrie Alexander
by

THE beauty of taking part in the annual VMR Hervey Bay Family Fishing Competition is that you don't have to catch a fish to take home a prize, says volunteer and organiser George Duck.

Mr Duck said attending the Hervey Bay Boat Club Fishing and Social Club event had been a tradition for thousands of locals and visitors in the past 26 years and he believes it's the structure of the competition that keeps bringing them back each year.

He said hundreds of entrants were expected to head to Dayman Park in Urangan for the four-day competition, which starts on March 8 and finishes on March 11.

"This will be the 26th yearof the popular event, which attracts entrants fromall over Australia to participate in an exciting four days of fishing and fun,hoping to win a prize or two while enjoying the excellent facilities of the Fraser Coast and the sheltered waters of Hervey Bay and Fraser Island," Mr Duck said.

"Many entrants do not fish at all and simply go along to enjoy the atmosphere at the presentations, partake in the food and refreshments and perhaps win some of the hundreds of prizes up for grabs."

Mr Duck said there would be more than $30,000 in prizes to win in the spinning wheel raffles and lucky draws, including $250 Tackle World vouchers Thursday, Friday and Saturday and a $500 Tackle World voucher on Sunday.

Every senior entrant will be in every senior draw including the super draw for a boat package from Bay City Marine.

Every junior entrant will be in every junior draw, including the junior super draw for an iPad from Wide Bay Motor Group.

Entry costs are seniors $40 and juniors 17 and under $10. Juniors are eligible to enter the senior section.

Entry forms are available at tackle shops in Hervey Bay and Maryborough, at the Chronicle offices and at the Hervey Bay Boat Club, Sporties Club and Pialba Bowls Club, or phone 0407663 578 or visit the website www.fishingcomp herveybay.org.au.

