Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Hoon busted over ‘shameful’ act at Casino

Rebecca Lollback
17th Dec 2020 11:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A DRIVER could be forced to pay for damage to several Casino parks after his “shameful” act this week.

Richmond Valley Council said the man was issued with two infringement notices and could face further charges of negligent driving after he hooned across McDonald Park and large areas of Queen Elizabeth Park, before flipping the car.

No-one was hurt, but the parks were destroyed.
“Vandalism will not be tolerated,” the council posted on its Facebook page.

“Vandalism and destruction of council property can cost Richmond Valley ratepayers many thousands of dollars, and the damage bill is not only a financial one; it is a loss of recreational activity for residents.

“Vandalism also results in police becoming involved and vandals who want to destroy our open spaces with their cars could be charged with malicious damage and have to go to court to face conviction.”

hoon northern rivers crime richmond valley council
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        500,000 tonnes: How local mill plans to take on Coast’s cane

        Premium Content 500,000 tonnes: How local mill plans to take on Coast’s cane

        News A material change of use application has been lodged with the Bundaberg Regional Council for a Cane Transloading Facility.

        Rain, intense storms today after ‘180mm in hour’ overnight

        Premium Content Rain, intense storms today after ‘180mm in hour’ overnight

        Weather Southeast Queensland braces for more rainfall after overnight downpour

        Wide Bay councils join forces for $6.8m project

        Premium Content Wide Bay councils join forces for $6.8m project

        Council News ‘It’s a great example of how we can work together.’