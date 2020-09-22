Hoon performs burnout with friend ‘hanging out window’

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard officers from the Road Policing Unit were patrolling on July 10 when they spotted Mitchell Forrest.

EAGER for his manoeuvre to be filmed from multiple angles, a young construction worker enlisted his friends to capture the moment he performed a burnout.

But choosing to carry out the deed in a notorious hooning hotspot had its drawbacks, as Mitchell James Forrest, 20, soon discovered.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard officers from the Road Policing Unit were patrolling on July 10 when they spotted Forrest and his film crew about 10.10pm on Rob Roy Way, Swanbank.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said Forrest had one of his camera phone-wielding associates sitting on the car's windowsill, while the other recorded from the street.

"Police observed a dark sedan actively doing a burnout and police observed smoke coming from the rear tyres and could clearly hear screeching coming from the spinning tyres," Sgt Caldwell said.

"Police further observed one male standing near the vehicle, recording the burnout and another male sitting on the windowsill, hanging out of the vehicle, recording the burnout on his mobile phone."

The court heard police patrolled the Swanbank industrial precinct following "multiple complaints" of hooning drivers in the area.

When they pulled Forrest over to question him, he said the burnout was not a deliberate act.

Pinned with a charge of dangerous operation of a vehicle - type one offence, Forrest faced losing his license for a minimum of six months.

The court heard Forrest, who had no criminal history and "very limited" traffic history relied on his licence to travel to and from work.

Forrest's lawyer said nobody else was around at the time of the offence, saying no members of the public were endangered.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess told Forrest his actions were "incredibly stupid".

"Somebody was hanging out of a window recording it and fortunately they didn't get hurt," Ms Sturgess said.

"Fortunately there wasn't anybody else around and fortunately for you, you didn't lose control of the vehicle and then crash it and hurt yourself."

She noted the demographic linked to burnouts.

"It seems to be people of your age who are the ones getting up to this nonsense," she said.

"As I understand it, you'll write off your tyres pretty fast - I really can't see the attraction in this, myself."

Forrest pleaded guilty and was fined $1200, losing his licence for six months.

No conviction was recorded.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.