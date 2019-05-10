Cops to hoons: ‘We’ll take your cars and crush them’

TAKE their cars, crush them and sell them off as scrap metal.

That's the message from the LNP and police working the streets who are fed up with having to deal with the "idiocy" of hoons putting lives at risk on Gold Coast roads.

It comes as fresh videos of hoons doing burnouts on Coast roads have been uploaded to social media, including footage that shows a person throwing a projectile at a police car as officers try to pull over someone driving dangerously.

COAST SUBURB TURNING INTO A 'RACETRACK' BECAUSE OF HOONS

A group of Gold Coast hoons calling themselves the "Mexican Hoon Cartel" have been terrorising suburban streets around the city.

The legislation is in place for cars to be crushed or auctioned off, but the hoons, according to the law, get a number of chances before that happens.

Police Minister Mark Ryan could not tell the Bulletin how many hooning cars had been seized and crushed in the past year.

Sources both inside the Government and police said it was a rarity for a car to be crushed, rather, more likely for them to be sold off at auction.

A police source told the Bulletin their cars should be taken off the hoons and crushed before their eyes.

MOLENDINAR RESIDENT WRTES ANGRY MESSAGE TO HOONS

Screenshot taken from a video uploaded by the Roasting Garage on Instagram on Friday 4 May 19.

"It's only a matter of time before they kill someone, or themselves," the source said.

"I think taking their cars on the first offence and putting it through the crusher would be a pretty good deterrent. I'd make them watch it as well.

"Then take their licences off them for a few years for good measure. Do that to a few of them and I'm sure we won't have people doing donuts on the M1 again."

LNP leader Deb Frecklington said repeat offenders should have their cars crushed.

"I was shocked to see these brainless idiots doing burnouts on the M1," she said.

Skid marks left out the front of Elanora Neighbourhood Police Beat by the Mexican Hoon Cartels

"Hooning puts lives at risk. Repeat offenders should have their cars confiscated and crushed.

"No mucking around, you want to do a donut on the M1 you'll pay the price."

LNP Shadow Police Minister Trevor Watts said it was time for Police Minister Mark Ryan to walk the walk.

"It's no use for Palaszczuk Labor's Police Minister to talk tough, he needs to back it up with action."

Queensland Police Minister Mark Ryan said the state has some of toughest anti-hooning laws in the country and they would throw the book at these "idiots".

TEENAGE HOONS EXPECTED TO BE CHARGED AFTER FENCE CRASH

Queensland Police Minister Mark Ryan said the state has some of toughest anti-hooning laws in the country and they would throw the book at these “idiots”. Picture: Shae Beplate.

"Our tough laws are designed to send a message to offenders that if they do the wrong thing, police will throw the book at them," he said.

"Our laws hit them where they hurt and that means they can lose their vehicle and end up behind bars for their bad behaviour.

"Their reckless behaviour puts lives at risk, including their own. These people are idiots and they have to be made responsible for the fact that their behaviour is dangerous.

"Police are actively enforcing these anti-hooning laws and this government backs them 100 per cent."

In a statement, Queensland Police said hooning was a concern and they actively monitor social media to track down offenders.

"Hooning is a concern for communities on the Gold Coast and the Queensland Police Service

(QPS) regularly conducts high visibility and covert enforcement operations to identify hot spot

locations," the statement read.

"The QPS constantly monitors social media for hooning offences and identifies those people taking part in illegal activity.

"Social media may help spread notoriety for these offenders, but it also allows police to identify and target them.

"The safety of the public is always the priority for police and the QPS will not hesitate to bring criminal charges against any person who flouts the laws of Queensland."

If you have any information about hooning contact the Hoon Hotline on 13HOON.