MAAROOM HOONS: Shredded rubber from tyres at the Maaroom turn-off. Photo: Stuart Fast
News

Hoons ruin newly refurbished road in isolated town

Stuart Fast
6th Apr 2020 5:30 PM
THE recently refurbished Maaroom turn-off has been targeted by car hoons.

The turn-off and Maaroom road has been clearly scarred with skid marks, the side of the road littered with shredded rubber and ruined wheels dumped in the bushes.

The road at the turn-off was only refurbished in March as part of a $850,000 state road upgrade.

The upgrade was intended to make the turn-off safer by adding a turning lane and a solar powered street light; not to accommodate hoons.

State Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders pushed for the upgrades and said the hooning on the road was very disappointing.

He said the road was refurbished for motorist safety and if the hoons were caught they should lose their licence, apologise to the people of Maaroom and the Maaroom Progress and Ratepayers Association.

Secretary of the Ratepayers Association Sue Smith echoed Mr Saunders’ comments, ­calling the hooning disappointing.

Mrs Smith said it wasn’t the first time hoons had been at the turn-off and unfortunately it was only matter of time before they targeted the refurbished road.

She said residents would also be disappointed at the news of hooning at the turn-off.

MAAROOM HOONS: Shredded wheels and tires left in bush following hooning at the Maaroom turnoff. Photo: Stuart Fast
