Ben Simmons rocks and Rolls through Melbourne
BASKETBALL mogul Ben Simmons is travelling in style while back in Melbourne, sitting behind the wheel of one of the most desirable luxury cars in the country.
Simmons, who inked a $240 million five-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers NBA franchise, is motoring between engagements and basketball training camps in a new Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge.
The exclusive vehicle comes at a price in excess of $800,000.
The Black Badge is a Roll-Royce special edition.
The sleek, sexy two-door coupe, in dark, metallic purple, special-order colour called Belladonna, seats four people and features doors hinged from behind the driver.
Simmons picked up the car from Zagame Rolls-Royce in Richmond last week and will use it during his two-week break in Melbourne.
He is well acquainted with Rolls-Royce cars and it is no surprise he has chosen to roll in a roller while in Melbourne.
Simmons owns a Rolls-Royce Wraith back in the US - where he is based for his hugely successful and lucrative basketball career - as well as a Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV.
At 23, the ex-boyfriend of model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner is both a legitimate Rolls-Royce fan and genuine sports star.