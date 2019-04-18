EVENT: Hop along to Maryborough's Easter in the Park

HOPPING INTO EASTER: Families will enjoy the fun of Maryborough's Easter in the Park event on Sunday.

HOPPING INTO EASTER: Families will enjoy the fun of Maryborough's Easter in the Park event on Sunday. Kirichenko

AFTER the Easter bunny visits this Sunday, head down to Maryborough's Queens Park. for fun and family-friendly entertainment

The Maryborough Excelsior Band will be performing at the city's Easter in the Park event, with festivities to kick off about 9am.

Brett Davis, treasurer of the band, said it would be a fun day out for families.

He said the excelsior band would perform a free concert at the rotunda about 11am on the day.

A barbecue lunch will be available from the band's food stall.

Maryborough's first brass band was formed in the 1880s and its been a proud tradition in the city ever since.

In addition there will be food stalls, face painting and train rides throughout the day, with the event to finish at 1.30pm.

"It should be a good day," Mr Davis said.

MELSA will be at the event and in addition to the miniature train rides, the Mary Ann, the replica steam train, will also be running on the riverside track.

Fraser Coast councillor Daniel Sanderson encouraged families to support the event.

He said it would be a great event for residents and visitors alike to enjoy.

Cr Sanderson said the excelsior band was an iconic group that supported many events.

He said families could come along and enjoy the music while also reflecting on the true meaning of Easter.

"For those not going away, come on down and enjoy the fun and activities," he said.