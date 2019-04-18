Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HOPPING INTO EASTER: Families will enjoy the fun of Maryborough's Easter in the Park event on Sunday.
HOPPING INTO EASTER: Families will enjoy the fun of Maryborough's Easter in the Park event on Sunday. Kirichenko
News

EVENT: Hop along to Maryborough's Easter in the Park

Carlie Walker
by
18th Apr 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER the Easter bunny visits this Sunday, head down to Maryborough's Queens Park. for fun and family-friendly entertainment

The Maryborough Excelsior Band will be performing at the city's Easter in the Park event, with festivities to kick off about 9am.

Brett Davis, treasurer of the band, said it would be a fun day out for families.

He said the excelsior band would perform a free concert at the rotunda about 11am on the day.

A barbecue lunch will be available from the band's food stall.

Maryborough's first brass band was formed in the 1880s and its been a proud tradition in the city ever since.

In addition there will be food stalls, face painting and train rides throughout the day, with the event to finish at 1.30pm.

"It should be a good day," Mr Davis said.

MELSA will be at the event and in addition to the miniature train rides, the Mary Ann, the replica steam train, will also be running on the riverside track.

Fraser Coast councillor Daniel Sanderson encouraged families to support the event.

He said it would be a great event for residents and visitors alike to enjoy.

Cr Sanderson said the excelsior band was an iconic group that supported many events.

He said families could come along and enjoy the music while also reflecting on the true meaning of Easter.

"For those not going away, come on down and enjoy the fun and activities," he said.

More Stories

easter fcevent maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    NIGHTCLUB SHUTDOWN: 'Serious' breach of lease to blame

    premium_icon NIGHTCLUB SHUTDOWN: 'Serious' breach of lease to blame

    News Hervey Bay's only nightclub has shut down amid accusations of a 'serious' breach of lease by the club's owners.

    Renewed call for prison farm in Maryborough region

    premium_icon Renewed call for prison farm in Maryborough region

    News Low risk offenders would benefit from the work, one resident claims

    Ex-cane farmer, former Greens candidate to stand for Hinkler

    premium_icon Ex-cane farmer, former Greens candidate to stand for Hinkler

    Politics Another candidate has entered the race for Hinkler