HOPE IS HERE: Why we're launching ultimate jobs hub

The Chronicle has teamed up with the council to launch a new jobs hub.

WHEN the Spanish Flu spread its tentacles throughout the world and reached Maryborough and surrounds a century ago, the Chronicle was there.

The local newspaper had already been a trusted platform for essential information for 60 years and soon it would report the tragic impact on and resilience of the people amid world wars, the Great Depression and provide hope through jobs boards and advocacy as the country was rebuilt.

In the year of the corona virus pandemic and the Chronicle's 160th anniversary our role in not only reporting on a crisis but being part of the solution has never been more important.

That's why we've launched the ultimate jobs hub.

When we say we're for getting through this together - we're not saying it from the comfort of inner city mansions or high-rise offices.

We're here in our homes on the Fraser Coast where partners and children are out of work, where we are cut off from parents and grandparents in retirement homes, where our businesses are closed, where loved ones are finding themselves in Centrelink queues for the first time and our own job security and the future we want for our families hangs on decisions made right now.

So, together with the Fraser Coast Regional Council, we're for leading from the front in helping to steer our community through uncharted territory.

We're for beating the unemployment odds even though we know the pre-virus statistics already mean we have a harder hill to climb than much of regional Australia.

We're for helping to rescue our tourism industry the moment the restrictions are lifted through relentless promotion and united pushes to Brisbane and Canberra to ensure we get a piece of federal and state funding pies.

We're for advocating for Maryborough manufacturing because we know a workforce with a proud history of building the world's best ships and trains and which plays an increasingly crucial link in defence supply chains is battle ready for a time when supporting Australian-made and the awarding of local contracts is essential.

We're for celebrating creative genius (cue the Hervey Bay kindergarten teacher whose simple idea to encourage fancy dress bin outings has turned into a global phenomenon) and entrepreneurship which puts our region on the map and creates a new landscape both for start-ups and long-standing businesses which embrace change.

We're for keeping promises including the one we make on the front page every day because now, more than ever, we're for you.

Happy Easter Fraser Coast. We will get through this together.