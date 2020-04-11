HOPE IS HERE: Ultimate Coast jobs hub launches

Fusion RV owner Andy Baldacchino with new worker (R) Darcy Contessa. Theirs is one of the stories featured in Fraser Coast Jobs, a new joint campaign by the Chronicle and the councel. Photo: Alistair Brightman

THE council has joined forces with the Chronicle in a historic jobs campaign aimed at helping to get the region through the COVID-19 economic fallout.

Fraser Coast Jobs provides a free platform for jobseekers to promote their skills to prospective employers and companies to list their vacancies on a daily Chronicle jobs board starting Monday.

The council’s economic development team is busy working with local job providers to identify genuine opportunities for jobseekers, particularly in fields which the public may not be aware of and where they have not been widely advertised.

An online form has been set up on the council’s website for both jobseekers and job providers to list their details.

The collated information will be provided to the Chronicle for the jobs board which appears in print and online.

The jobs board will also feature clear, practical information on accessing government assistance packages, good news stories about businesses which have found new ways of doing things and explainers on what the council is doing to offer support to business owners through these tough times.

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said while the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions introduced to slow the spread had a major impact on our local businesses and workers, there were still opportunities and new positions being created in a range of industries.

“The Fraser Coast Jobs campaign is all about connecting jobseekers with job providers,” he said

“It’s about doing what we can to stimulate the local economy.

“In these difficult and unprecedented times, it is the regions that pull together who will rebuild faster and become stronger.”

Cr Seymour said the council was also automatically extending a range of business permits and licences and waiving various fees and charges.

“A new portal on the council’s website has all the information about the different financial assistance available for businesses from the different levels of government,” he said.

“We’re also working with Fraser Coast Tourism and Events and the local Chambers of Commerce to offer whatever support we can now and work on marketing strategies and campaigns for a post COVID-19 Australia.

“It is inspiring that people are ready to pitch in and are ready to try new ideas to ensure that we get through these tough times.

“It will be due to that determination, perseverance and resilience that the Fraser Coast will come through this crisis and bounce back quickly.”

To access the Fraser Coast’s Jobs forms visit frasercoast.qld.gov.au/coronavirus-support-businesses

For more information see Page 4 of the Chronicle each day and follow the #fcjobs hashtag on social media.