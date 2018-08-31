Hopes of destruction to lure crowd to Speedway

ENTERTAINMENT: A huge crowd, similar to this Fraser Coast Show crowd, is expected to watch Outback Thunda and other monster trucks cause total destruction at the Speedway.

ENTERTAINMENT: A huge crowd, similar to this Fraser Coast Show crowd, is expected to watch Outback Thunda and other monster trucks cause total destruction at the Speedway. Alistair Brightman

BIG NIGHT: Maryborough Speedway will attract one of its largest crowds of the year when three monster trucks put on their show.

The monster trucks, led by the internationally-renowned Outback Thunda, will cause total destruction on a program filled with entertainment.

A teenager will speed through a flaming wall, freestyle motocross riders will show off their skills, and some of the region's worst drivers will face off in a demolition derby.

With that and much more on offer, Maryborough Speedway president Wayne Moller and the club's committee had to take a slightly different approach to preparation.

"It's a little bit different. We have to bring in the dirt and the cars for the jumps. It's mainly set up on the in-field for the guys, and we'll try to keep the dust down so everybody can see the action,” Moller said.

"There's no speedway demos this weekend mainly because it's all about the entertainment for the kids.

"They can bring their dads out for Father's Day and see a bit of total destruction.”

Moller said the monster truck night, which would end with what KCs Fireworks Display owner Clive Featherby described as the biggest fireworks display in the region, was one of the club's most well-attended of the season, and one of the most important.

"Every two years we put on the monster truck total destruction night. It's probably the biggest crowd we see at the speedway every couple of years,” Moller said.