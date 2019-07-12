Menu
BREAKING FREE: J'maine Hopgood attempting to break through a NSW tackle in the Interstate under 20's match.
Rugby League

Hopgood proud of his effort in QLD 20's loss

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
12th Jul 2019 12:01 AM
RUGBY LEAGUE: Former Hervey Bay Seagulls junior J'maine Hopgood was proud to have pulled on the Queensland Under 20 team jersey again no matter the result.

"It was a disappointing result and not what we wanted but sometimes that is just footy,” Hopgood said.

Hopgood was pleased with his own performance believing he had a decent game in both attack and defence.

"I made some good carries and made most of my tackles,” he said.

Although the result did not go his way he revelled in the atmosphere of ANZ Stadium in Sydney.

"It was an awesome experience playing there,” Hopgoodsaid.

"The crowd builds up through the game and was quite full by the end.”

Hopgood believed his coaches, Scott Prince and Paul Dyer gave them the game plan to win the match.

"We just failed in a couple of effort areas, which costs at this level,” he said.

Hopgood's focus now returns to his Penrith Panthers club team and the remainder of the 2019 season as he continues to strive towards his NRL debut.

