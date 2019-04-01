Menu
ANTICIPATION: Fraser Coast councillors George Seymour and Darren Everard are both hoping for funding wins for the region.
News

WISH-LIST: Fraser Coast councillors hoping for budget win

Carlie Walker
by
1st Apr 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JOBS, infrastructure and roads have topped our council's Federal Budget wish-list.

Speaking to the Chronicle ahead of tomorrow night's Federal Budget announcement, Fraser Coast Regional Council mayor George Seymour said he hoped major development projects, as well as aged care would receive funding boosts.

From sporting facilities to roads and aged care to disaster co-ordination and funding to expand Fraser Coast's university campus, there was plenty of projects that would be welcomed if the funding was received, Cr Seymour said.

"These things are important," he said.

"It's vital infrastructure we need to keep up with growing demand."

For both Cr Seymour and deputy mayor, Darren Everard, the priority was generating long-term jobs and boosting businesses in the region.

"We have double the national unemployment rate," Cr Seymour said.

"I would like to see a focus on getting sustainable industries here.

"There are three factories being built right now.

"Long-term jobs like that will keep young people here."

The expansion of the Sunshine Coast University Fraser Coast campus would also go a long way in keeping young people in the region, Cr Seymour said.

"We'll get more young people staying here and moving here which will build a more vibrant region," he said.

Today Cr Everard will be in Canberra giving the region at voice at Regional Deal negotiations. Not far away, the Budget will be handed down and he's hoping there will be a lot to celebrate for the Fraser Coast.

From giving businesses extra incentives to hire apprentices, to improving telecommunications in the region, there were plenty of areas that could benefit from a funding boost, Cr Everard said.

"I'd like to see more money for the Bruce Highway," he said. Funding to promote tourism in the region would also be welcome, Cr Everard said, especially with the addition of the Gallipoli to Armistice Memorial in Maryborough, which is part of the city's Military Trail.

Cr Everard said it was important to remain realistic ahead of the budget.

"Every local government in Australia has their hands out at the moment," he said.

"We'll be grateful for what we get from both the State and Federal Governments, but we want to make sure we're not forgotten."

Cr Everard said it was impossible to name one project that was a priority.

"There's too many," he said.

"Anything that's going to create employment."

