Horn handed bizarre advantage ahead of Zerafa rematch

OUT to show his shock win in August over Jeff Horn was no fluke, Michael Zerafa will enter Thursday's rematch without his trainer by his side.

Zerafa shocked the Australian boxing landscape when he stopped Horn in the ninth round in their first bout.

Zerafa's power got the better of Horn and secured him WBA and WBO titles from the Queenslander, who had been eyeing off bigger scalps overseas.

By immediately calling for a rematch, allowed under their contract, Horn angered Zerafa, who was looking overseas for bigger purses.

The two men will once again touch gloves, this time in Brisbane, with Horn looking to exact his revenge and get his hands back on his titles.

In what is a key advantage for Horn, Zerafa's trainer, Sam La Bruna, doesn't like flying and will remain in Victoria watching the fight through his television.

World-ranked light heavyweight Blake Caparello will be the chief trainer on the night, with La Bruna to send advice via his phone.

Both men scrub up well. Picture: Annette Dew

"If there's things that I see on TV they are not seeing, there's a guy in the corner and he gets the messages and he will relay my messages once they get into the corner for the break," La Bruna told AAP.

"It's a pretty good blend, to be honest. It's not ideal, but it has worked (in the past)."

Despite the peculiar set-up, La Bruna believes Zerafa will once again stop Horn - this time much earlier than their first fight.

"I'm predicting round three, four or seven, Michael will stop him," La Bruna said.

"The Michel Zerafa that will come out will be a much-improved version of the one that came out the first time.

"I had Michael before the (first) fight at 70-30, I thought he would win.

"Since we've beaten him and now I've had a good look at Jeff ringside and close up, my confidence levels are now at 90-10, but we're not overconfident, we're working hard."

Horn eats a punch in the first fight.

WHEN IS ZERAFA VS HORN 2?

The fight will take place on Wednesday, December 18.

WHAT TIME IS ZERAFA-HORN 2?

The first fight of the main card is scheduled to get underway at 7pm (AEDT). The main event between Horn and Zerafa is expected to start at 9:15pm.

WHERE IS ZERAFA VS HORN 2?

The rematch will be held at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre in Southbank.

HOW TO WATCH ZERAFA VS HORN 2

To watch the anticipated rematch you'll need to order the fight through Main Event.

ZERAFA VS HORN 2 CARD

Jeff Horn (19-2-1) (QLD) v Michael Zerafa (27-3-0) (VIC) - WBA Oceania Middleweight Title, WBO Oriental Middleweight Title, 10 rounds x 3 minutes

Mauro Perouene (11-2-1) (ARG) v Liam Wilson (4-0-0) (QLD) - IBF Super Featherweight World Youth Title, 10 rounds x 3 minutes

Tej Singh (15-4-3) (IND) v Renold Quinlan (12-6-0) (NSW) - 8 rounds x 3 minutes

Czar Amonsot (35-4-3) (VIC) v Andrew Hunt (5-0-1) (QLD) - 8 rounds x 3 minutes

Nurshahidah Roslie (14-3-0) (SING) v Neekz Johnson (12-0-0) (VIC) - 6 rounds x 2 minutes